Sharjah Ruler attends AUS Alumni Association’s annual ceremony

His Highness urged graduates to take advantage of the university's interest in graduate studies and to get involved in many of the PhD programmes the university will offer, expressing his pride in the academic excellence of the university as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

His Highness’ remarks came in a speech he delivered at the AUS Alumni Association’s annual ceremony held on Thursday, at AUS’ main campus.

Welcoming the graduates, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: "We are delighted to welcome all of you at this renewed AUS Alumni Association’s ceremony, and we thank you for accepting the invitation. We especially appreciate those who have suffered the trouble of traveling from far away, and this proves the sincerity of the relationship and the spirit of belonging to your university, which stands today with pride and steadfastness of what it has achieved and the plans it is drawing to achieve. "

"I am very proud of the presence of so many of you at this important annual meeting," His Highness added.

“Your presence is an affirmation of your dedication to your university and your eagerness to recapture the memories of years ago, and to see colleagues. The presence of these numbers indicates that your university continues to be of great importance in your lives and that we can continue to grow and thrive together. You are our true wealth and the future of your nation and the leaders of its civilisation. You have contributed many achievements, and by the support of your university and your exceptional efforts you have achieved the highest positions,” His Highness further said.

He went on: “You are the best ambassadors to represent your university and contribute to establishing its image and position as a leading higher education and scientific research institution.”

His Highness urged graduates to benefit from the university’s shift to a research institution.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded by extending his thanks and appreciation to the AUS’ family of professors, administrators and graduates, wishing them success.

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his exceptional vision of founding the American University of Sharjah highlighting that His Highness’ vision has contributed to establishing a Knowledge based economy in the emirate.

At the close of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from the AUS Alumni Association’s committee in recognition of his unlimited support for the University and the Association.