Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah Est.

The new Establishment enjoys the legal personality and the full legal capacity to act in its affairs under the provisions of this Law.

The Law states that the Establishment will be based in the Emirate of Sharjah and can open further branches in the emirate following a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The articles of the Law specify the objectives and powers of the Establishment and prescribe responsibilities of its Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As stipulated by the Law, the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors will be appointed by a decision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative. The Board of Directors shall supervise this Establishment and shall be considered the supreme authority.

The term of membership will be four years starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed.

The Law sets out the overall competence of the Director of the Establishment and all the powers required to enable to discharge the Est. functions effectively.

The Establishment's funds shall be deemed as public funds and exempted from all local taxes and fees in all its forms and types.

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), upon the proposal of the Est. Board of Directors, shall issue an Emiri Decree approving the organisational structure of the Establishment. The Law stipulates that the SEC further shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this Law.

Law No. (2) annuls Emiri Decree No. 9 of 2001 on the establishment of the Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment.

The Law shall come into effect as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Law shall be repealed.