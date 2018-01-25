Sharjah Ruler receives President of the American University in Cairo

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah welcomed President of the American University in Cairo, and exchanged with him a number of issues, including ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in education, scientific research and academic development fields.

Francis J. Ricciardone expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing the opportunity to meet with His Highness, praising the scientific and cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah through the establishment many educational and academic institutions that provide the best educational programs.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy, and a number of members of the Board of Trustees of the University and members of the administrative and teaching bodies at the University.