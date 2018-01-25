Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates the 35th Annual Exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi toured various exhibition pavilions listened to an explanation about the works of art offered from 40 students in the faculties of arts from the UAE’s universities, who were invited to participate for the first time as well as some of the pioneers works of Fine Art movement in UAE.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi tour included the Emirates Fine Art Society's archive, which included many publications, photographs, media materials and other content since its establishment in 1980.



The idea of this year's exhibition, which runs until March 8 is that each student will produce a work inspired by the works of one of the pioneers of the Fine Art movement in the UAE after searching for him and his works in an attempt to link new artists to the UAE's artistic history.



The exhibition was attended by Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, a number of pioneers of Emirati art and young artists, members of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, students and members of administrative and teaching bodies of participating universities.