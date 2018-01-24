Sharjah Ruler receives Austrian archaeological mission delegation

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the delegation, also reviewed the efforts of the Austrian mission in archeology and the latest findings of researchers in archaeological excavations in the Republic of Austria and a number of European countries.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah referred to the importance of human heritage, the role of exploration operations and their impact on culture and civilisation and highlighting the identity and heritage of peoples.

The meeting touched on the fields of cooperation in archeology, exploration and exchange experiences in scientific and archaeological fields.

Earlier, the Austrian delegation was briefed on the results of archaeological research and excavations carried out by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and the progress made in the field of archaeological finds in Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Andreas Liebmann, Austrian Ambassador to the UAE, Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, Dr. Sabah abboud Jassim the Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and a number of officials from Austria.