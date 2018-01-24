Sharjah Ruler receives President of Zanzibar

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah welcomed President and exchanged with him a number of issues, including ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation. They also reviewed relations between the two countries in all fields.

For his part, Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein expressed his great thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the generous hospitality and warm welcome. He further praised the cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in various fields, especially as concerns the education and knowledge.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Government Relations Department, and Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Sharjah Emiri Court.