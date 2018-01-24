SIH unveiled the 11th Sharjah Traditional Crafts Forum’s details

The theme represented an economic and social necessity for the UAE community in particular and the Gulf communities in general. Pottery is an important part of Emirati heritage and remains a noble and withstanding profession which is celebrated and preserved. A variety of events and heritage activities took place at the forum, such as symposiums in which a group of Emirati and Gulf researchers participated. A live display of hand-made crafts and pottery took place from different regions of the GCC, and a series of workshops targeting schoolchildren were organised in collaboration with the Noon caravan from the Social Services Department. Additionally, there was a series of specialised workshops catered towards handicapped persons.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, “The annual forum is an ambience for the UAE and the entire Gulf region to exhibit and celebrate the ancient Arab heritage and traditions that continue to prosper and grow. SIH aims to document and embrace authentic Emirati folk crafts and industries, by preserving them for future generations.”

He added, “We welcome all to commemorate and enjoy the event and gain knowledge on the crafts of our heritage, offering financial and moral support to traditional crafts.”

A traditional pottery souk with Emirati and Gulf craftsmen exhibited a live demonstration of pottery-making, and the finished products of which were available for purchase in the souk. The Bahraini ensemble Ismail Dawas Folk Arts performed and presented the Haddadi art. The forum aims to contribute to the development of crafts and handicrafts, permanently supporting individuals and entities in the field of crafts and conveying their expertise and skill to future generations.