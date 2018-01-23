4th Energy Forum addresses challenges and smart solutions

Organised by Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), the Forum discussed the future challenges facing the energy sector and ways to address them, networks and ways to benefit from renewable energy to meet the increasing demand for electricity and patterns of rationalisation of consumption in the future to encourage consumers to reduce consumption, especially during peak hours through 11 specialised papers submitted by experts and specialists in the field.

An exhibition featuring 40 local and international companies was also organised on the sidelines of the Forum to address the latest energy-saving hardware and tools to raise awareness of the best methods to achieve the optimal use and conservation of natural resources.

In his speech at the event, Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of (SEWA) praised the participants and the various rich topics discussed at the Forum’s various sessions.