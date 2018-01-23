Delegation from Tajikistan visits SCASS

Touring the various sections of the Centre, the Tajiki delegation was briefed on the exhibits in the Centre and its objectives as well as its role in promoting science and culture.

The visit also included various shows including a display in the Planetarium via modern technical devices that monitor 10 million stars according to the real location of the star, in addition to a journey into space from the planet Earth through the solar system and galaxies to the end of the universe.

At the end of the visit, the Tajik delegation thanked the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences and praised its facilities.