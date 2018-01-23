Sharjah Businesswomen invited to colour psychology workshop

Fatima Al Shirawi, a renowned colour psychologist will demonstrate how entrepreneurs or business owners can use certain hues to influence people’s perception of their brands and their individual performance.

During the one-day workshop, ‘The Use of Colour in Self-Empowerment and Development’, taking place on Saturday, January 27 at 10am-3pm, the businesswomen will be placed into four different colour groups, which will then be refined further to create a specific profile for each person.

SBWC members will discover their own unique palette of colours through a consultation session and use the energy of colours to complement their style and use colour theory to enhance their personal and professional lives.

The participants will learn how colour can have a direct effect on the profitability of a business, by providing workspaces that allow improve employees’ productivity and sense of wellbeing. Colours can also have an effect on the quality of products and services as it’s linked to the branding identity, packaging, web design and office interiors, which reflect the values of the organisation.

Al Shirawi, an Emirati entrepreneur and founder of The Gracious F, a wellness, fashion, design and branding consultancy, which focuses on enhancing emotional and physical wellbeing, says the workshop can play an important role in business success.

"During this workshop, we will try to establish which individuals relate best to certain colours and discover how that can positively impact their business operations. This can be through the space where they work, the clothes they wear or the key locations where they spend most of their time,” she said.

"The use of colour in our everyday lives can have a profound effect on our attitudes, moods and the way we see the world in terms of clarity and inspiration, which all have an effect on the day-to-day running of a business,” she added.

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Acting Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council said, “We are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance the status of women in business and increase their influence on the Sharjah economy. This workshop is very much in keeping with that and adds another string to the bow of those members of SBWC who are looking for a holistic approach to maximise their potential.”

Starting its journey in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council aims to drive women entrepreneur’s integration into the global economy, support economic output of the nation, and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

To achieve this aim, SBWC engages in delivering a range of programmes and initiatives including conferences, seminars, workshops and research that supports potential and existing entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also forges partnerships with government, private organisations and foundations in the UAE and beyond.

For more information about SBWC, visit www.sbwc.ae. For enquiries about how to become a member, call the SBWC hotline 600 535554 or send an email to [email protected]