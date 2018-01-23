SEC reviews Sharjah Airport proposal to develop the quality services offered to passengers

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the proposal submitted by the Sharjah International Airport Authority to develop the quality services offered to passengers and facilitate procedures in line with the development of the aviation sector in the Emirate.

The Council briefed the cooperation agreement between the Ruwad Establishment and the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment in support farmers, beekeepers and fishers in order to enhance cooperation and coordination between the federal government entities and local governments in Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi chairman of Ruwad reviewed all the terms of the agreement.

The council adopted the organisational structure made by Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC on the draft law of the Holy Quran and Sunnah Foundation in Sharjah, which aims to reorganize the objectives and competences for the Foundation.

The SEC also reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s, 9th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 25 January 2018, at its headquarters in Sharjah, to discuss the Draft law regulating Sharjah Sports Council.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.