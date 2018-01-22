Spring Bazaar 2018 to kick off in February

Organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, the ‘Bazaar’ offers a wide variety of products and services targeting a wide range of citizens, residents and tourists, including handicrafts, incense, Arabian perfumes, traditional clothes, accessories and other products.

SCCI announced that the door is still open for entrepreneurs in all commercial sectors wishing to participate in the Spring Bazaar 2018.

The Spring Bazaar is one of SCCI's initiatives launched two years ago as part of the Sharjah Spring Show, which is part of the promotional and marketing programme organised by the Chamber on a regular basis and aims to support the retail sector and many other related sectors.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Deputy Director General for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Centre said that the organisation of the Spring Bazaar in its second edition is part of the overall direction of the Chamber to find promotional and marketing means for the local product and to provide an appropriate exhibition platform that brings together the largest number of small and medium entrepreneurs of citizens and residents to cooperate and market their projects and promote their services, where the exhibition is a good opportunity to activate their work in an ideal environment.

Al Jarwan added that the exhibition is one of the most important events held during the Sharjah Spring exhibitions and serves an innovative group of young men and women. He pointed out that because the Chamber's management is keen to achieve the objectives of supporting the business community, entrepreneurs in the UAE, it has extended the registration period for those wishing to participate in the exhibition and take advantage of the opportunities and benefits available.