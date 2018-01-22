Shams launches training initiative to nurture new and aspiring talent

Graduates, writers, entrepreneurs and individuals working in the media sector attended the workshop led by Dr. Ashraf, who is Head of Scenario Department in High Cinema Institute (Cairo) and received a Shams certification of participation on completion of the course.

Director of Sharjah Media City Shihab Al Hammadi said, "Shams seeks to create a community of media and cinematic production companies. This workshop is considered our first experience in blending with this community and providing it with the material that will serve them, as well as the graduates who are looking to specialize in media and film production".

The scriptwriting workshop is the first in a series of free courses provided in cooperation with Shams planned during 2018. The courses are open to the media sector with no restrictions on age or emirate.