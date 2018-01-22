Expo Centre Sharjah prepares to host the International Education Show

The participants of the region's leading exhibition and specialist under-graduate, post-graduate and vocational courses, will showcase a hundreds of the latest programs and a wide range from educational options from the universities, colleges, higher education institutes, business schools, technical institute's and management training institutes from around the world, and the most prominent is UAE, Malaysia, UK, USA, India and Australia.

The 13th edition from the exhibition, will attract many of international educational special pavilions featuring, the Great India Education Fair which is the exclusive exhibition on Indian education. A number of educational institutions will participate for the first time such as, Curtin University Dubai, University of West London, Modul University Dubai, Dubai college of Tourism, Imam Malik college, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, International University of Malaya-wales, United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Lebanese American University, Eaton business school, univer360 and University Sains Malaysia.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the International Education Show, has become one of the most prominent specialised events, which is attract a wide segment of students, local and international academic education institutions, with unprecedented boom in higher education sector in the region, especially in the UAE which is considered fourth most attractive educational destination in the world for the students who wish to pursue their studies abroad.

Al Midfa affirmed that the keenness of Expo Centre to develop activities of the International Education Show at a continuous pace in cooperation with Ministry of Education and with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, given the role of education as a major engine in building the competitive capabilities of countries and economies based on knowledge, In the era of information and communication technology, in which the public and private sector institutions seek to develop their services to the public, relying on continuous learning and adoption of a culture of creativity and innovation.

He pointed out that the book and educational fairs hosted by Expo Centre are a special interest from His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who pays great attention to culture and education, from the rule of education and its importance as a fundamental pillar to development, progress and advancement of societies , as education is the most effective way to build educated and productive generations, capable of serving their countries and communities and contributing to sustainable development in various areas of life.

The exhibition includes a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, vocational courses, job placement programs, as well as short-term certification courses and career enhancement programs for executive managers, in addition to presentations and seminars from different educational institutions participating in the event.

The exhibition will open to visitors on Wednesday and Thursday in two periods, from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm, except Fridays, will open from 3 pm to 9 pm.