Sharjah Ladies Club welcomes families to enjoy Ice Skating once again

SLC members and guests are invited to the open day from 4-9pm, with a special programme that will be offered to the public, which includes a mix of spectacular ice skating shows and a range of children’s activities, guests also have the option to enjoy either the menu or the special buffet corner offered by Skate Café.

SLC’s ice skating rink is the only one dedicated exclusively to ladies in Sharjah, and has been a great destination for 24 years offering learning and adventure for those looking to experience ice skating for the first time as well as those keen to master their skills.

The fee for a skating session is AED 20/hour for the general public.

A subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SLC is dedicated to facilitating leisure and educational activities for women and children. The organization arranges a programme of events and activities throughout the year that relate to society, art, health and charity, including lectures, seminars, workshops, bazaars, exhibitions, sport events and forums. Designed to be a unique leisure and learning space, SLC boasts an array of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services, making it one of the best-of-its-kind facilities in the Middle East.