Bee’ah contributes AED 500,000 to the Big Heart Foundation aid for Rohingya refugees

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, the foundation has been relentless in its efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the Rohingya people. Signifying its commitment to prioritising social responsibility and supporting humanitarian aid initiatives, Bee’ah has been actively supporting these efforts. Organised by TBHF in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the visit was instrumental in raising awareness of the plight of those affected in the crisis.



Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, commented: “More than 300,000 Rohingya children have fled in terror from a dramatic rise in violence in Myanmar over the past few months. The next step for the foundation and all our advocates is to support these children and their families to survive these crises and provide them with the protection and services which allow them to live in safety and dignity. We thank Bee’ah for their willingness to highlight the issues through their platforms and their generous contribution will help us to make an even greater impact.”

Group CEO of Bee'ah, Khaled Al Huraimel, commented, “It is a personal honour to support The Big Heart Foundation, and to have been a part of the delegation that visited Bangladesh. I would like to thank Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and TBHF for their dedication to transforming the lives of those in desperate need. The Bangladesh visit enlightened us on the dire straits of the Rohingya people and reminded us of the urgency of assisting them in this time of crisis. Bee’ah’s driving principle is the improvement of quality of life, and by contributing to this cause, we are privileged to bring relief, hope and positive change to the lives of those in need.”



The TBHF will be using all contributions to provide emergency shelters and access to latrines and clean water. Dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for forcibly displaced communities and stateless people around the world, the foundation has had a tangible impact on some of the most pressing global issues. Last year, Bee’ah contributed to TBHF’s efforts to provide relief assistance to Syrian refugees.