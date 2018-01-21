Sharjah Ruler issues a resolution to organise Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department

Resolution No (1) of 2018 stipulates the establishment of a department in the Emirate called ‘Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department’ with the legal personality and full capacity to carry out the legal acts necessary to achieve its objectives.

The Resolution further stipulates that the Department will be based in the Emirate of Sharjah and can open branches in the emirate beyond following a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council.

According to the Resolution, the Department shall achieve the objectives it was set for including refining the level of municipal work and providing the necessary support for its development through activating and improving performance, promoting agricultural development and comprehensive animal resources aimed at sustainability and improvement of production, achieving self-sufficiency in coordination with the concerned authorities, and encouraging the private sector to adopt agricultural and livestock projects and expand the circle of activity and work to overcome potential obstacles.

The Resolution also specifies the specialisations of the Department taking into account relevant federal and local legislations.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the Department shall have a President who shall be appointed by an Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. He shall have the powers and authorities necessary to manage the affairs of the Department and to take the necessary decisions to achieve its objectives.

As for the financial resources of the Department, the Resolution states that the financial resources shall be obtained through government allocations, Department's own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competences in addition to any other resources approved by the Ruler or the Council.

The Department shall have an annual budget; its fiscal year shall begin from the first of January and end on the end of December of each year. The first fiscal year of the Department shall commence from the date of issuance of this Resolution and end on the 31st of December of the same year.

According to the Resolution, the Department may contract with natural and legal persons for the purposes of its development. It may also use competent bodies in the Emirate and other bodies to obtain technical and administrative support to assist it in duly performing its duties.

The Executive Council shall, upon the presentation of the President of the Department, issue the executive regulations and decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this Resolution.

The Department shall be exempt from all local taxes and fees in all its forms and types.

This Resolution annuls Emiri Decree No. (49) of 2007 regarding the establishment of the Municipal Affairs and Agriculture Department.

This Resolution shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Resolution shall be repealed.