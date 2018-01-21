Children in Sharjah briefed on dangers of excessive use of smart devices

The event aims to highlight the health and psychological damage inflicted on children by the excessive use of smart devices and electronic games or their exposure to violent scenes on television and others.

Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Director of the Public Health Department at Sharjah Municipality, said, "This year, the municipality is celebrating the Gulf Child Day by organising an important awareness-raising event to highlight the health risks and psychological and physical harm to children and adolescents under the age of 18, due to the excessive use of modern technology, such as electronic games and smart devices of various kinds, such as tablets, laptops and smart phones, or exposure to violent scenes on television and others, which do not fit the nature of the age of both children and adolescents.”

She stressed that the event has attracted many families and their children who have been keen to participate and interact with the various activities and shows held on the sidelines of the event to raise awareness of the dangers of addiction to modern technology, to make the best use of these devices and avoid their negative effects, especially after the electronic and smart devices have become accessible to the vast majority of different social circles, and families’ increasing desire to acquire them for their children.