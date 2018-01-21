Sharjah Ruler issues resolution establishing UoS Board of Trustees

The new resolution stipulates that the new Board of Trustees will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the membership of Dr. Obaid al Muhairi, Former Executive Dean of Arabic Language and UAE Studies, Higher Colleges of Technology; Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department; Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA); Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Director of the Sharjah Higher Colleges of Technology; Mr. Ahmed Alrasheed, Lawyer and Legal Advisor; Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi; Jacques Frémont , President of the University of Ottawa, Canada; Dr. Guenter Meyer, Director of the Centre for Research on the Arab World (CERAW) at the University of Mainz, Germany, Chairman of the German Middle East Studies Association (DAVO), President of the European Association for Middle East Studies (EURAMES) and Chairman of the International Advisory Council of the World Congress for Middle Eastern Studies (WOCMES); Prof. Omar M. Yaghi, Professor of Chemistry at University of California, Berkeley; Prof. Kamal Youcef-Toumi, Professor of Electronics Engineering and Co-Director of the Center for Clean Water and Energy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA; Prof. Mohamed H. Sayegh, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs and Dean of the College of Medicine at the American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanon; Prof. Abdallah I. Husein Malkawi, Chancellor of Fahad bin Sultan University in Saudi Arabia; Prof. Martin Barstow, Pro-Vice Chancellor Strategic Science Projects, Director of the Leicester Institute of Space & Earth Observation, Professor of Astrophysics and Space Science at the University of Leicester, UK; Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS).

Pursuant to the resolution, the term of membership will be three years, and may be extended for a similar period or periods, and the Board’s members may be re-elected when their mandate expires.

This resolution is effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.