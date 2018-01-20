Sharjah’s Health Promotion Department celebrates Gulf Child Day

The campaign aimed to raise awareness among the community on the dangers of the excessive use of technological devices and their negative effects on the health of the public.



The closing event of the month-long campaign, which was organized in collaboration with University Hospital Sharjah, included organising many sport activities and competitions that encourage children to stay away from technological devices such as mobile phones, computers and electronic games, and to spend their leisure time playing sports and doing physical activities in order to maintain their health and safety.



The Health Promotion Department and the four health associations that support the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which include the Breastfeeding Friends Association, the Friends for Diabetes Association, the Friends of Arthritis Patients and the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, provided free health consultations and tests for blood sugar, blood pressure and bone density for participants at the event, including children and their parents.



The campaign "A Moment … Towards a Healthy Life" was successful in conveying its awareness messages to more than 300 children through the activities provided to them. The activities included an opening seminar held at the University Hospital Sharjah with the participation of a group of doctors, academics and specialists, and awareness workshops in children's centers in Sharjah. The campaign's messages were able to reach tens of thousands of target groups through various media and social networking sites.



Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, stated that thanks to the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sharjah has become one of the most important cities in the region and the world that is concerned about the health of its children. Sharjah’s institutions are constantly launching initiatives and campaigns in support of public health and safety, and "A Moment ... Towards a Healthy Life" is considered one of these successful campaigns.



The campaign focused on raising the awareness of children, parents and other members of society on the dangers of excessive use of technological devices and their negative effects on public health. The Director of the Health Promotion Department stressed that the campaign has been able to achieve its objectives and succeeded in creating a state of awareness about this phenomenon among families, children and young people.



During the event held at the Abu Shagara Park, the Health Promotion Department distributed pamphlets and leaflets to the parents and distributed gifts to children, after introducing them to the campaign and its messages and objectives. The Health promotion department also provided advice to young people on how to spend their free time away from technological devices of all kinds, as well as encouraging them to exercise.