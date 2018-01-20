SAM wins ‘Most Innovative Asset Management Company 2017 – UAE’

Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of SAM, commented, “We are delighted to win this prestigious award, which is a testament to our commitment towards innovation through various projects which are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in creating a strong and diversified economy that enhances the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy.”

Al Sayegh added that the company is consistently developing mechanisms of action and expanding the scope of its investment services that generate sustainable financial returns. “These efforts will help boost economic diversification in the emirate and strengthen the competitive edge, allowing us to effectively contribute to the economic development process in the UAE,” he concluded.

The International Finance Awards is an annual event that celebrates and recognises excellence and leadership in the finance, brokerage, insurance, real estate, utility, technology, and telecom industries. The globally renowned award seeks out the most exemplary companies from all around the world, specifically targeting to honour individuals who have had a positive impact on their company’s performance. Moreover, the respected and distinguished award focuses on companies that have benchmarked innovative initiatives on corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is an innovative international government-owned investment company which administers all investment activities for the government of the emirate of Sharjah. Sharjah Asset Management cultivates a deep-rooted strategy for Sharjah’s future, integrating the development and fulfilment of targets, with the aim of enhancing the economic development of Sharjah.