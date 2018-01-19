Sharjah to cultivate salt-tolerant plants

Department officials have already paid a series of visits to Al Zubair area accompanied by experts from the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to collect soil samples for analysis and starting cultivation of crops with salinity tolerance.

Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture, has underlined the department's keenness to scale up a comprehensive approach to ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural development in the emirate in translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He noted that the salinity and low water levels suffered by some of the Emirate's farms has prompted the department to utilise the experience of ICBA and attempt to convince farmers to cultivate salt-tolerant plants with the objective of improving productivity and boosting their farm income.

ICBA is an international, non-profit agricultural research and development center which focuses on the closely linked issues of water, environment, income, and food security. The Dubai- based centre conducts research and development programmes that aim to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in marginal environments.