8th International Scout Gathering to highlight Sharjah Ruler’s efforts

Organised in close cooperation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Scout Association- Sharjah Scout Mission and the Arab Scout Regional Office, the gathering will be held under the slogan “Sharjah the World Book Capital 2019”.

This year’s edition of the event aims to highlight the role and efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the field of reading, which is a catalyst for social integration, innovation and dialogue. The event is a platform for exchanging experiences and success stories about the role of scouting movement, and consolidation of bonds of friendship and brotherhood among the various international scout organisations in addition to enhancing the UAE’s home tourism.

Chairing the preparatory meeting of the organising committee for the event, General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, praised the achievements of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the patron of the Scouting Movement in the Emirate and his interest in the Scout and cultural movement and its role in community service and volunteerism.

The meeting also reviewed the number of participants and the completion of the entry permits for the event’s guests. Committees were also formed and duties and tasks of each were also assigned during the meeting.