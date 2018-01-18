Sultan Al Qasimi issues resolution to form “World Heritage Committee for Central Region”

An administrative resolution No. (1) of 2018 stipulates that to establish a committee in the Emirate called “World Heritage Committee for Cultural Scene for Central Region of Sharjah”.

According to the administrative resolution, the World Heritage Committee for Cultural Scene for Central Region of Sharjah is headed by Essa Abbas Hussein Yousef, Director of Exploration and Archaeological Sites Department at Sharjah Archaeology Authority and a number of members.

The membership term of the Committee shall commence from its first meeting and finished at the end of the work for which it was formed.

The committee may form subcommittees to assist it. It may also use competent bodies in the Emirate to obtain administrative and technical support, and to use experts, consultants and expert houses with expertise in all matters related to its business, and may cooperate with other bodies that fall under its objectives.

This resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and the concerned authorities shall implement it each in its own jurisdiction and shall be published in the Official Gazette.