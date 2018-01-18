Sultan Al Qasimi issues Decree to establish Sharjah Sports Club for Women

Under the Emiri Decree No. (3) of 2018, a sports club for women will establish in the Emirate called “Sharjah Sports Club for Women”, enjoys the legal personality and full capacity to carry out the legal acts necessary to achieve its objectives, works under the supervision of the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation.

The decree further stipulates that the club will be based in the Emirate of Sharjah and can open branches in the emirate beyond following decision from Director of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Sharjah Sports Club for Women is managed by a board of directors whose president and members are appointed by a decision of the Director of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation.

The term of membership will be three years starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed, with the possibility of reappointment of the same members.

According to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Sports Club for Women shall elect a vice-president from among the members during the first meeting, either direct elections by secret ballot.

The Board of Directors shall meet at the invitation of the Chairman or his Deputy - in the absence of the President - and shall issue its decisions by a majority vote of the attendees. When the votes are equal, the Chairman of the Session shall prevail. The decisions of the Board shall be recorded in minutes signed by the Chairman and all the members present.

Sharjah Sports Club for Women is organising its accounts and records for the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation. The club's fiscal year begins on the first day of January and ends on the 30th of December of each year. Provided that the Foundation shall determine by its decision the date of the beginning and end of the first financial year. The Foundation shall have access to the financial and banking records of the Club.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.