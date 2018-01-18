Sharjah Ruler receives Sharjah Museums Authority delegation

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the efforts of the Sharjah Museums Authority in presenting the heritage and history of the Arab and Islamic region in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, through the various museums supervised by the Authority which is 16 museums.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out the importance of intensifying the efforts of the Sharjah Museums Authority in the service of museum visitors from school’s students, institutes, universities, citisens, residents and tourists, stressing that all services, information and media coverage will be available to them for further development.

He also urged all employees of Sharjah Museums Authority to innovate in providing diverse and rich museum content to members of the public for different ages and functionalities to develop the experience of museums that contribute to the promotion of culture and education.

Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, thanked Sharjah Ruler for providing the opportunity to meet him. His Highness was acquainted with the 16 trustees, supervisors and officials of Sharjah Museums Authority.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC).