Sharjah Ruler receives Dr. Magdi Yacoub

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged greetings with Dr. Magdi Yacoub and discussed a number of many scientific and research topics.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised Dr. Magdi Yacoub 's efforts internationally and locally and his success as one of the most famous cardiologists in the world in presenting a distinguished image of the Arab doctors worldwide through his researches and medical contributions.

Dr. Magdi Yacoub expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing the opportunity to meet with His Highness, praising the scientific and cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Magdi Yacoub extended an invitation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to visit the Aswan Heart Center- Egypt. His Highness welcomed the invitation to be determined later.

After that, Dr. Magdi Yacoub visited the University City in Sharjah, where he learned about the great potential of universities, colleges and scientific institutes, as well as the University Hospital and the Research Institute for Medicine and Health Sciences in University of Sharjah.

Dr. Magdi Yacoub praised the unlimited interest of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness's support for the development of higher education, scientific research and specialised institutions for the research development.