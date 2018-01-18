SLCB enhance management and leadership skills of employees

Held at SLC’s Kunooz Hall, the ceremony was attended by HE Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of SLC, Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLCB, and branch directors and employees of the SLC branches.



The training programme was implemented through three phases; the evaluation phase, which monitored the training requirements and evaluated the skill levels of the participants; the implementation of the training programme phase, which enhanced the participants’ supervision and leadership skills; and the final phase that featured direction on duty.



Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLCB, said, “Today, we congratulate a host of SLCB employees who, through the programme, have honed their leadership skills and gained in-depth insights into modern management techniques. The training was carefully planned and designed to ensure that it keeps pace with the rapid progress of management, in keeping with the latest international development and evaluation standards.”



Mariam Abdullah, Head of Human Resources and Finance at SLCB, said, “Our programme aligns with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SLC, to enhance the management and administrative skills of SLC employees and encourage them to achieve yet more creativity while promoting the integrated recreational and professional programmes that SLC organises for its employees.”



Asma Al Naqbi, Director of Khorfakkan Ladies Club, said, “The programme has elevated the methods of ensuring the employees’ happiness, and enabled them to keep pace with management advances, as well as succeed in building an efficient team who believe in innovation and creativity.”



The Integrated Skills for Leadership Excellence programme featured a series of training courses, such as the ‘Basic Skills of Management and Leadership’, and ‘Proficient Leadership Skills’.



The ‘Integrated Skills for Strategic Management’ course is a development programme that provides participants with the opportunity to explore the latest and most substantial methods to draft and implement strategic plans, direct implementation and performance management. The course highlights the concept of strategic planning and its fundamental role in facilitating and achieving objectives through systematic methodologies.



The ‘Modern Management’ course aims to educate the participants on basic and advanced programmes and skills in modern management in line with integrated methodology, direct implementation and performance management. The ‘Innovation’ course underscores the concept and importance of commitment to the drivers of modern management, and promotes awareness of its role in developing and achieving the desired objectives.