Sharjah International Airport opens newly renovated Duty-Free shops

The renovation project is part of Sharjah International Airport’s efforts to provide the passengers and customers with a diverse range of luxury products goods, souvenirs and services of the highest possible standard, tax-free and customs fees free.



The opening was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority; and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority.



"This renewal underscores our continued commitment to providing the best services, world-class shopping and quality facilities to our passengers, while enabling our Duty free market partners to benefit from the continued growth of passengers and customers during the coming period," said Al-Midfa.

Andrea Belardini, Dufry Divisional CEO for Asia, Middle East and Australia, said, "The completion of our new store marks another important step in our journey to deliver retail excellence and a world-class customer experience to passengers visiting Sharjah International Airport."



The opening ceremony of the duty-free market was preceded by a meeting of the Dufry Board of Directors who discussed future business plans. The Duty-Free shops at Sharjah International Airport are operated by the Dufry.