Hana Al Suwaidi: Sharjah outperforms many countries in nature reserves areas

She hailed the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his unlimited support for eco-tourism projects throughout the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24" in response to the announcement by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah about a number of new environmental projects, Al Suwaidi pointed out that Sharjah surpassed many countries in meeting the global requirements with regard to biodiversity standards and environmental balance.

The Chairman of the EPAA said that the Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shorouq", has made many achievements in the Kalba ecotourism project, noting that the announcement of the Kalba project comes within the framework of completing the city’s investment and commercial aspects, and in the context of enhancing its economic and tourist returns.

Al Suwaidi concluded her statement by referring to a new project announced by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which is an integrated nature reserve in the Rifaisa Dam area in Wadi Shi. The project includes the rehabilitation of the mountainous area there and the release of some endangered animals.