Hana Al Suwaidi: Sharjah outperforms many countries in nature reserves areas

  • Tuesday 16, January 2018 in 10:00 PM
Sharjah 24: Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) unveiled the details of a number of environmental projects announced by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, noting that Sharjah thanks to the sound vision of His Highness the Ruler outperformed many countries in fulfilling rates required in terms of area of natural reserves.
She hailed the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his unlimited support for eco-tourism projects throughout the emirate.
 
In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24" in response to the announcement by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah about a number of new environmental projects, Al Suwaidi pointed out that Sharjah surpassed many countries in meeting the global requirements with regard to biodiversity standards and environmental balance.
 
The Chairman of the EPAA said that the Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shorouq", has made many achievements in the Kalba ecotourism project, noting that the announcement of the Kalba project comes within the framework of completing the city’s investment and commercial aspects, and in the context of enhancing its economic and tourist returns.
 
Al Suwaidi concluded her statement by referring to a new project announced by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which is an integrated nature reserve in the Rifaisa Dam area in Wadi Shi. The project includes the rehabilitation of the mountainous area there and the release of some endangered animals.