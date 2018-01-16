Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi establishes ‘Al Medayna” Nature Reserve in Sharjah

Emiri Decree No (2) of 2018 stipulates that a nature reserve will be established in the Emirate of Sharjah under the name of "Al Medayna Nature Reserve" and shall have the specified geographical locations and boundaries demarcated in the map attached to this decree.

As per the decree - subject to the provisions of Articles (64) (65) (66) (67) of Federal Law No. (24) of 1999- individuals and public and private sector establishments are prohibited from undertaking any works or activities in the nature reserve or in the adjoining areas that would destroy natural life, negatively impact on it, damage wildlife and marine life or affect the aesthetic look of the nature reserve.

Article 6 of the Decree further stipulates that any person who breaches the provisions of this decree shall be punished by the penalty prescribed in Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, without prejudice to any penalty imposed by any other legislation.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of this decree shall bear all damages and costs of removing the damage and the consequences of the violation determined by the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority without prejudice to the provisions of Article 6 of this decree.

As stated by the decree, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority shall be responsible for the reserve and shall take the necessary administrative procedures regarding cooperation mechanism with the Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality as well as Al Batayeh Area and the Sharjah Police General Headquarters.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.