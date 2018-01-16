Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Jebel Al-Buhais Nature Reserve

The Decree stipulates the prohibition of the acts, actions and activities that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause wildlife or maritime damages.

The new Decree also states that all the different species as well as the birds and other organisms enjoy the protection of the reserve.

The article of the Decree states that no activities, actions or acts should be carried out in the areas surrounding the Reserve, only with a permit from the competent authority.

Without prejudice to any penalty imposed by any other legislation, whoever contravenes the provisions of this Decree shall be punished by the penalty prescribed in Federal Law No. (24) of 1999.

The competent authority shall administer the reserve and take the necessary administrative measures in coordination of the mechanism of cooperation with the concerned authorities.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.