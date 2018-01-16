SEC adopts the organisational structure on Sharjah Department of eGovernment

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The Council reviewed the proposal submitted by the Sharjah Department of Government Relations on the Government of Sharjah's digital transformation strategy for 2018 and presented the coordination mechanism between the different departments in the Emirate, which aims at developing joint work and coordination between the different departments and agencies in the Emirate.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation, reviewed the strategy of digital transformation, stressing that it will ensure the development and promotion of work in accordance with the latest systems of digital communication.



In coordination with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the council directed the implementation of digital transformation systems initiatives.

The Council discussed the proposal submitted by the Sharjah Department of Housing for the development of housing work in Sharjah to achieve the vision of the Department in providing the best services to citizens and residents on the Emirate.



The council adopted the organisational structure of the Sharjah Department of eGovernment (DeG) by making a number of amendments to the previous structure and functional terms of reference in the general, technical and specialised departments.

The Council approved the amendments submitted by the Sharjah Consultative Council of the Sharjah Department of eGovernment on the draft law regulating the Department of Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock, the Council sent the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for issuing it.