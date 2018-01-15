HRD announces launch of 5th Human Resources Conference

Themed “Modern Rehabilitation Strategies in the Knowledge Society”, the conference will be held under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah with the participation of elite specialists, academics, administrators and officials from the public and private sectors and other interested in the field.

This came during a press conference organised by the HRD on Monday, at the University of Sharjah, at which Dr. Bin Khadem announced about the conference in the presence of senior officials.

Talking at the press conference, Dr. Bin Khadem said: "Today we are unveiling the details of the 5th Human Resources Conference 2018 to be held under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Human Resources Authority, the Emirates Institute for Banking Studies and the University of Sharjah. The event will be sponsored by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Media Corporation and Sharjah Islamic Bank.”

He pointed out that the holding of the fifth edition of the Human Resources Conference confirms the success achieved by the Department in organising the event since its inception until now. The conference will highlight many important issues in the field of human resources as part of the completion of the distinguished march of the previous four human resources conferences.

He added that this year's conference represents a qualitative leap in its organisation in terms of partners and selection of interlocutors and topics that help achieve a knowledge society that has become an urgent necessity for the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah as being an attractive labour environment.