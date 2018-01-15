Sharjah Ruler inspects vital projects at Wadi Al Helo area

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received by a warm welcome from the people of Wadi Al Helo, who have expressed their gratitude to His Highness’s keenness and significant attention to inspect their living conditions and the vital development projects in the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited a number of vital and service projects that were under construction in the town of Wadi Al Helo. He planted saplings in the mountainous area adjacent to the Sharjah Ladies Club at Wadi Al Helo branch, this is in order to continue the project of planting the Wadi Al Helo Mountains with Al sidr trees and some mountain plants which was launched by His Highness between 2009 and 2010.

During his tour, His Highness reviewed the ongoing work in installing modern irrigation systems in the area surrounding at Wadi Al Helo tunnel on Sharjah Kalba Road.

His Highness also inspected a number of projects and service facilities that serve the needs of the people of the region such as the new public housing, the sports club, the development projects of the valley farms and the heritage village project being constructed in the region, and directed His Highness to accelerate the completion of them.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, Khamis Saeed Saif Al Mazroui Governor of Wadi Al Helw area, Jasim Boussim Director of the Emiri Diwan in Kalba, residents of the area and many other dignitaries.