SCCI boosting relations with Costa Rica

The visit comes within the framework of the Chamber's keenness in developing relations with various countries around the world and explore the areas of trade co-operation and mutual investment opportunities, which serve the interests of the business community in Sharjah and enhance its presence in various international markets.

During the visit, the Chamber will review the incentives, privileges and the different forms of assistance provided by Sharjah to foreign companies operating in various sectors that fit the economic vision of Sharjah and help in the encouragement of the business community in Costa Rica to increase its investment in the emirate.

The visit will include the signing of a number of Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, and co-operation agreements in the academic and scientific field between the American University of Sharjah and a number of Costa Rican universities in order to achieve common interests between the two countries.

Khaled bin Butti Al Hajri, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the visit of the economic delegation will include field trips to a number of economic, academic and cultural institutions in Costa Rica. He added that this goes in line with the wise directives of the government to enhance co-ordination and communication between government agencies and the private sector in friendly countries, in order to contribute jointly to the development of areas of co-operation.

Al Hajeri stated that the mission will hold a number of meetings with officials and organise field trips to prominent and distinctive investment projects, especially in the fields of renewable energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education and medicine.

The visit comes as a result of a MoU between SCCI and the Costa Rican National Agency for Export Promotion during a visit to Sharjah last year. It was signed by Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, who held a number of meetings with Chamber officials and representatives of the local business community.

The MoU aims to develop co-operation between them and strengthen trade relations between the Republic of Costa Rica and Sharjah in the framework of common interests.