SEWA to organise 4th Energy Forum to discuss challenges, smart solutions

The Forum will discuss the latest research and studies in the field of global energy management and review 10 working papers presented by experts on the future of energy, challenges faced and smart energy management.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of (SEWA), said that organising Sharjah 4th Energy Forum comes within the framework of SEWA’S strategy and the mission of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to consider the latest technology and reliance on knowledge and scientific research in the development of infrastructure projects, especially energy and water projects.

He added that the forum will achieve positive interaction with the presence of a large number of major international and local companies and government agencies, and will achieve positive results in the fields of knowledge development, discussing energy and water challenges, providing effective practical solutions to these challenges, as well as exchanging views and benefiting from experiences to achieve sustainable development.

He stressed that the selection of the topics of the meetings of the Forum was based on precise standards because of the importance of the subject of energy at all levels.

Chairman of SEWA pointed out that the list of companies that will participate in the forum this year include a number of the world's leading specialised companies that rely on scientific research and allocate large budgets for research and studies, which contributes to the exchange of experiences and keeping pace with the latest developments as well as the establishment of strategic partnerships sought by SEWA over the next phase.