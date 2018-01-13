Brig. General Al Zari : Sharjah Police Desert Park attracted more than 25,000 visitors

  • Saturday 13, January 2018 in 4:47 PM
Sharjah 24: Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the Sharjah Police Desert Park has received more than 25,000 visitors since its opening 20 days ago.

Brig. Gen. Al-Zari, added "Today, we celebrate the close of the activities of the Sharjah Police Desert Park which has received a great response from the employees of Sharjah Police and their families as well as members of the public who visited it during the last period.

He went on to say that the park, in the center of the sand dunes in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Al-Dhaid City, has attracted more than 4500 visitors from different age groups on the closing day.

Brig. Gen. Al Zari hoped that the park would be a source of happiness for its visitors, stressing that in the coming years, new games and services will be added to contribute to achieving more happiness to all visitors.