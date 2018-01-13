SYL helps girls explore future careers

Themed ‘Mehnati’ (My Career), the field training initiative was dedicated to developing the professional skills of girls aged 13-18 years and was held in cooperation with a number of other similar personal development institutions in Sharjah, Kalba and Khorfakkan.

Held in two phases, the first from January 2-4 and the second from January 7-11, the Mehnati programme focused on professional careers in the media, arts, healthcare, management and environmental fields, among others, with participants able to gain valuable insights into an array of different forms of employment and the core skills needed to become effective in the respective roles.

The programme had been devised to help the girls explore options for their future professional careers, enable them to discover the realities of the workplace environment and allow them to gain important insights into employee responsibilities. It also aimed to enhance their communication skills in line with UAE's vision to creating a generation of female leaders.

“This training programme aligns with our commitment to further enhance the skills of Sajaya girls, guide them in exploring their passions and particular areas of interest and help them to think about careers that align with their personal attributes and capabilities. The timing of this programme was deliberate to be in conjunction with this critical period of their lives in order to help them choose their academic and professional pathways and to ensure for them a better and brighter future,” said Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya.

“Through the Mehnati programme, we seek to shed light on a number of different careers so that the girls can discover more about what really interests them work-wise. This helps them to consider their future with a real immersive experience on which to base their judgement. In doing so, we are building a generation of talented young Emirati girls who are qualified to further lead UAE’s sustainable development at all fields, in alignment with UAE vision 2021,” Sheikha Al Qasimi added.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of girls aged 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, Sajaya became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decision by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.