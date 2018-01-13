Sharjah Police launches traffic awareness campaign

Running until the end of March this year, the campaign is an embodiment of the Ministry of Interior's strategy to make roads more secure.

Lieutenant colonel Mohammed Ally Al-Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, stressed that the campaign aims to identify and sensitise the drivers and road users to the dangers of speed, reckless driving and other negative behaviours on the road, and to enhance road safety and reduce the number of deaths, in order to upgrade the traffic system and achieve the objectives of Sharjah Police General Command emanating from the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.

He pointed out that the campaign seeks to increase traffic awareness among young people, enhance their knowledge of traffic rules and regulations, and identify violations and penalties as well as the negative effects and fatal damage to the dangerous behavior of some young people, such as excessive speed, recklessness, crossing the red signal and business while driving.

It is worth mentioning that the Sharjah Police sends awareness messages through the various media, such as audio-visual and smart means, as well as the Department’s official accounts on the social networking sites with the purpose of raising public awareness of the causes of accidents and ways to avoid them.