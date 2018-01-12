DSCD, Sharjah Police honour "Statistical Preview" graduates

Colonel Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Department of Police Training Institute at Sharjah Police, and other Sharjah police officers and noncommissioned officers were also present at the ceremony.

The training course comes as part of the partnership and cooperation between the Sharjah Police General Headquarters and the government institutions and departments in Sharjah to develop statistical work at Sharjah government’s bodies to improve the human element that is one of the most important priorities that have been developed within the strategies of Sharjah Government emanating from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote knowledge, skills and abilities of national cadres to keep abreast of local and international developments in line with the changes that are taking place in the world, by training employees and equipping them with all necessary skills and expertise that enable them to perform their duties effectively and raise efficiency and productivity.

In his speech at the ceremony, Colonel Abdullah bin Nassar highlighted the importance of supporting decision makers by providing them with accurate statistical data, especially with the increasing importance of statistical activity in various institutions, to help them make decision in a scientific manner to serve sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah.