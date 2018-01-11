Sultan Al Qasimi attends UoS’s Fall 2018 graduation ceremony

Sheikh Sultan’s words came in a speech His Highness delivered at the graduation ceremony of the first group of the 18th batch of 393 students.

During his speech, the Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that the University of Sharjah is the Emirate’s unique learning and knowledge icon, the world's first multinational university, and has the most important medical and health complex in the region with its constant research and development projects that continuously enhance its level of education and teaching methods. His Highness further underscored the important role that the graduates play in UAE society.

Addressing the graduates, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah called on them to rely on God in their life affairs, be faithful and loyal to their future endeavours, and be good ambassadors to their homeland. He also urged them to seek further education and knowledge.

His Highness congratulated the graduates and wished them successful life before he extended his thanks to UoS’ teaching staff for their efforts in preparing the students to face the requirements of life efficiently and meritoriously.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Dr. Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the UoS, congratulated the graduates and wished them success. Al Nuaimi also lauded His Highnes’s efforts in honouring the graduates. He further pointed out that the University has provided an ideal educational environment for its students.



The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi , Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), Sheikh Saif bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah University City, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, other sheikhs, senior officials, members of the UoS Board of Trustees, and UoS administrative and teaching staff.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness honoured the graduates by awarding them their graduation certificates.