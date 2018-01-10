Sharjah Ruler chairs UoS Trustees Board

His Highness pointed out that the second achievement was a few months ago when the UoS demonstrated its position at the local and regional level by being classified by two specialised international organisations: QS and The Times as one of the largest comprehensive and integrated universities at the local and regional level in the fields of scientific research.

Sheikh Sultan’s words came while chairing the 44 meeting of UoS’ Board of Trustees held at His Highness’ office at UoS on Wednesday.

His Highness expressed thanks and appreciation to UoS members of the Trustees Board and the administration for their efforts over the past period.

The council reviewed the organisational structure of the university, the application of electronic files for students fully in the Faculty of Medicine, and completion of electronic files for faculty members by 100%.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hamid Mjul Al Naimi, Director of the University of Sharjah presented a report about UoS last academic year’s achievements and then briefed the attendees on the UoS current and future projects and plans after which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his moral and financial support for UoS.

During the meeting, the council approved the report of the financial committee on internal auditing as well as the promotion of a number of teaching staff.

The council also approved introducing a number of doctorate and masters programmes in medicine. Other programmes and issues were approved during the meeting.

In pursuance of the directives of the President of the University, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aims at qualifying the employees the Sharjah Government, the Board of Trustees has approved a number of academic and professional diplomas in various disciplines, including for the secondary school, transferring from academic diplomas to bachelor degrees.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees, Teaching Staff as well as other officials.