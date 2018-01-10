Sharjah to host region’s only show for visual disability tech

The first of its kind event for the blind and visually impaired in the region, the exhibition which is organised by the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired.



“This is very significant event for the entire region and Expo Centre Sharjah is proud to host the third edition of the show, especially since it supports the UAE leadership’s initiatives to help people who are blind and visually impaired. The event will go a long way in introducing latest innovations, technologies and products to the entire region and help alleviate the pains of tens of thousands of people,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.



Al Midfa added that the exhibition had made its debut at Expo Centre Sharjah in 2011, while Sight Me 2 was also held at Expo Centre in 2013.



Though there are no numbers for how many people in the UAE or the GCC suffer from partial or complete blindness, according to researchers at The Lancet Global Health journal, the world’s blind will increase threefold from about 36 million today to 115 million in 2050.

“The event also presents a good opportunity to exchange views and experiences, which will positively reflect on the society in general,” said Mr. Adel Al Zamar, Chairman of the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired, which was set up in 1985 to support people with visual impairments.



The number of people with a moderate to severe vision impairment will also near triple, from about 217 million to 588 million over the same period.



“The challenges the blind and visually impaired face are many. The event will help the community and associations working for the visually impaired to take a look at the latest available technology and other development in the field,” added Mr Al Zamar.



With the UAE spearheading several initiatives for the blind, such as the world largest online library which allows them to download and print Braille, the event will be a must-visit for all stakeholders working in the field.