Sultan bin Ahmed: SGMB and Sharjah Police sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the importance of this collaboration which enhances media cooperation between the SGMB and the Sharjah Police. The agreement will further enhance Sharjah’s status. He further said that the MoU comes as part of the strong partnership between the Sharjah Police and SGMB aimed at serving the Emirate and maintaining its various achievements.



He concluded that the new agreement will support and strengthen mutual cooperation and strategic partnership between the two sides.