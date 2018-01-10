Sultan bin Ahmed: SGMB and Sharjah Police sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

  • Wednesday 10, January 2018 in 2:00 PM
  • Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC)
Sharjah 24: As part of the efforts to strengthen the media sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC) said that the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Police to promote Sharjah's media identity.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the importance of this collaboration which enhances media cooperation between the SGMB and the Sharjah Police. The agreement will further enhance Sharjah’s status. He further said that the MoU comes as part of the strong partnership between the Sharjah Police and SGMB aimed at serving the Emirate and maintaining its various achievements.

He concluded that the new agreement will support and strengthen mutual cooperation and strategic partnership between the two sides. 