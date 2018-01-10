Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Police sign MoU to boost media cooperation

Inked by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, the partnership agreement aims to support the exchange of expertise and information, as well as spreading of security awareness among Sharjah residents enabling transparent communication with the public and the media on security issues.



Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SMC, said the MoU comes as part of the strong partnership between the Sharjah Police and Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) aimed at serving the Emirate and maintaining its various achievements.



He stressed the importance of cooperation between the police and media sectors. Such cooperation helps promote the professionalism of the media product and unify the media discourse to achieve the common goal of disseminating a clear, objective and transparent message for the security and stability of society and awareness among residents, he added.



Referring to the role of the SGMB in setting the media discourse and rhythm of the Emirate, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reaffirmed the Bureau’s keenness to extend media support to all government entities and institutions in the Emirate and to launch training programmes aimed at enhancing the performance and media presence of Sharjah on a global scale.

He lauded the Sharjah Police for its ongoing efforts to strengthen the transparency and communication with the media, reflecting its awareness of the vital role of the media, both traditional and modern, in spreading its messages.



Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the signing of the MoU with the SGMB comes as part of the two parties’ desire to consolidate cooperation towards the development of the media industry and enhancement of the exchange of expertise, information and security education.

"The memorandum reflects the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Directorate to harness various media platforms for the promotion of communication with the public and expansion of the base of security discourse, besides spreading the culture of respecting the law in the society and providing facts and information about security events to the public and the media in full transparency, to prevent the circulation of false information or rumours through social media,” added Brigadier General Al Shamsi.



On this occasion, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, together with the accompanying delegation, also visited various cultural events, activities and facilities of Al Majaz Amphitheatre. He lauded its cultural and artistic role in strengthening the global cultural presence of Sharjah.