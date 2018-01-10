Children learn road safety skills while having fun at Al Majaz Waterfront

MiniCity takes the form of a scaled down driving track for children filled with road signs, traffic signals and miniature models of the region’s most renowned buildings and landmarks. Designed for young ones aged from two to 10 years of age, the facility offers a secure learning and play environment as it teaches the basics of road etiquette and safety.



“MiniCity is a landmark new offering from Al Majaz Waterfront as it marks the first time that the lifestyle and leisure destination has combined learning with fun. As an edutainment concept, Mini City has an extremely important practical aspect as it develops youth awareness regarding basic road safety – a vital skill set helps keep children safe. Al Majaz Waterfront is a part of the Sharjah community and through engaging with children at MiniCity, it is honoured to be able to play such an important societal role as teaching little one’s road safety,” said Mohammed Al Mazroui, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront.



MiniCity provides 10 to 20 cars for operating on an outdoor mini-track, with the educational aspect of the venture seeing the youngsters attend a specially devised safety class. After the class, the children are then able to take to the track to practice their road skills and enjoy being in the role of a driver. On completion of the circuit, the youngsters are awarded a personalised souvenir and their very own MiniCity Driver’s License, which can be reused with driving time on MiniCity’s roads. The importance of the safety element MiniCity is underscored by the fact that it is being supported by strategic partners Health and Tourism in Sharjah, Sharjah Police Headquarters and the Roads & Transport Authority.



Tickets for Mini City start at AED 35, which provides a safety class and a round of track time in an electric car, with car enjoying seven minutes of driving (one child per car). An AED 50 ticket provides the same safety class and driving experience, but adds an ice slush juice, corn/popcorn and a cotton candy. With the Mini City Family option, a fourth child plays for free when three tickets are purchased.