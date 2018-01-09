Sultan bin Mohammed: Sharjah’s march of progress continues thanks to Ruler’s directives

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), affirmed that the emirate is pursuing more achievements following the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing out to the various initiatives and projects which have resulted in many major achievements that reflected on the development programmes and accelerated the pace of sustainable development.

He pointed out that the determination and will of the citizens of Sharjah towards excellence and development have placed the emirate on the global map as a role model in various cultural, economic, scientific, health and other sectors, praising the quality of work of various departments and government agencies and the positive results achieved.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed pointed out to the generous initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to increase the salaries of government employees and improve the job grades. He stressed the need for employees to exert more efforts to achieve His Highness’ vision and aspirations through which the Sharjah Executive Council endeavours to develop the general work to achieve important outputs that augment the unceasing march of building and giving.

He urged all institutions, bodies and departments in the emirate, and in coordination and cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council to continue to enhance cooperating and joining forces keeping pace with the UAE's progress and Sharjah’s giving march to meet the objectives of the ‘Year of Zayed 2018’.

Sharjah has made many achievements in 2017, whether in the field of culture or knowledge, which resulted in its culmination as the World Book Capital for 2019 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in recognition of the emirate’s pioneering role in supporting and expanding the local and regional publishing industries, promoting reading to become an intrinsic cultural practice, and embracing intercultural, knowledge-based dialogue. With this honour, Sharjah has become the first Gulf city and the third in the Arab world and the Middle East to receive this title.

The emirate's media scene was marked by the addition of a new edifice to support the industry and contribute to its development when His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah issued an Emiri Decree establishing and organising the Sharjah Media Council under the supervision of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Sharjah Media Corporation and Sharjah Media City.