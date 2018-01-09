SEC issues Resolution on social assistance disbursement

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council issued Resolution No. (1) of 2018 on the protection of the petroleum and natural gas installations,

aiming at the reorganisation of the special protections for all aspects of the petroleum and gas sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) gave a briefing on the terms and articles of the new resolution.

During the meeting, the Council also issued Resolution No. (2) of 2018 on the disbursement of the social assistance system in the emirate of Sharjah. Afaf Al Marri, Head of Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), pointed out that this resolution comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the socially vulnerable groups in society and to provide decent living conditions for citizens.

Al Marri further briefed the attendees on all the items and articles of the new resolution, stressing that it aims to assist the low-income Emiratis in Sharjah. She stated that the subvention has been increased by 100 % to reach up to AED 300 million a year.

The Council reviewed the memorandum submitted by the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs on the development of the Sharjah Municipality’s services.

Concluding the meeting, the SEC also reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s, 8th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 11 January 2018, at its headquarters in Sharjah, to discuss the policy of the Sharjah Department of Seaports & Customs (DSPC) .