Etisalat signs as exclusive partner to Arab Women Sports Tournament 2018

Having previously acted as the Platinum Sponsor of the tournament, which is organised by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation (SWSF), Etisalat’s new role reflects its commitment to partner with leading local events that promote top-tier initiatives on health and fitness, and the empowerment of women across all fields, the sports industry in particular.



As AWST makes the final preparations for its largest ever event, with 15 Arab nations taking part, the agreement is a further endorsement of the importance of the tournament and the world class standards of international competition it hosts.



The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Head of the SOC of AWST and Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO Adviser and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Emirates, at Etisalat’s headquarters in Sharjah in the presence of Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the SOC, Head of AWST’s Executive Committee and Director General of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, in addition to several representatives from both parties.



Following the ceremony, Sheikh Khalid said: “As AWST continues to grow in terms of the number of participating clubs and countries and the quality of competition, we have seen a sharp increase in the interest of the tournament from the public and private sector both regionally and internationally. Having a brand as renowned as Etisalat as our Exclusive Partner is an excellent reflection of the prestige of the event and its prominence on a global sporting stage. With many of the most talented female athletes in the Arab world competing in such a variety of disciplines, AWST’s increasingly close ties with Etisalat provides an ideal opportunity for their talent to be recognised by a wider audience.”



Abdulaziz Taryam added: “The Arab Women Sports Tournament is aligned perfectly with Etisalat’s philosophy of promoting sporting excellence, equality, health and fitness and empowerment across the UAE and beyond. As a Platinum Sponsor at the event’s last edition Etisalat has always been a strong advocate of the competition and the move this year to become the Exclusive Partner reinforces our values and the importance we place on the event.”



In April 2017, the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees approved SWSF as the official organisers of AWST’s fourth edition, featuring nine sports: basketball; volleyball; table tennis; fencing; archery; shooting; athletics; karate; and show-jumping.



Facilities and venues for the tournament include SWSF’s gymnasium and shooting arena, the University of Sharjah, Al Manar School Gymnasium, Sharjah Sports Club, Al Theqa Club for the Handicapped, the Higher Colleges of Technology, the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club and the Gymnasium of the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah.



In 2016, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree establishing SWSF as a corporate body enjoying financial independence with full capacity to carry out the necessary legation transactions to achieve its goals. Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi is the Chairperson of the SWSF, assisted by an advisory committee consisting of highly qualified members with vast experience in the foundation’s areas of work.